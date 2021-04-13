Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
ANFGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt lowered Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday.
ANFGF stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
