Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt lowered Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday.

ANFGF stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

