Anyswap (ANY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $55.24 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00004677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00064844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00258930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.05 or 0.00662904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,175.53 or 0.99701835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.00912666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00019416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

