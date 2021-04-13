AON (NYSE:AON) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $228.00 to $241.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AON traded as high as $239.30 and last traded at $237.17, with a volume of 4462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.83.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Get AON alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in AON by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 3,438.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.