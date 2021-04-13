Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,402 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Apache worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Apache by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apache by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $20,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apache by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 779,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Apache by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 4.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APA. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.48.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

