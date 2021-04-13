Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.39

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.39, with a volume of 53 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aperam has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 2.14.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $2.5166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.95%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

About Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

