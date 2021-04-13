Aperam’s (APEMY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aperam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY remained flat at $$50.39 during midday trading on Tuesday. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

