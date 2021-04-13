Apex Global Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEX) Short Interest Up 475.0% in March

Apex Global Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of APEX stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Apex Global Brands has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

