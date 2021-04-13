Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APHA. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.28.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Aphria has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aphria by 25.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Aphria by 10.9% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aphria by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aphria by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

