Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

APHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

