Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) PT Lowered to $23.00

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APHA. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

APHA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 621,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,836,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Aphria has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aphria by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

