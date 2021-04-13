Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading 7.3% Higher

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.97. 550,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,836,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

APHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.66.

Get Aphria alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Aphria by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $7,227,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Aphria by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 836,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.