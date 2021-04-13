Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading 7.3% Higher

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.97. 550,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,836,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
APHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.66.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Aphria by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $7,227,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Aphria by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 836,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
About Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
