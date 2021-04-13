APIX Market Capitalization Achieves $21.13 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One APIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $21.13 million and $281,540.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APIX has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00058229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00019745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00088276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00633812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031802 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.