AppCoins Market Cap Hits $55.13 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AppCoins has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $55.13 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,325,188 coins and its circulating supply is 245,325,187 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

