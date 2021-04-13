Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,662,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 169,350 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apple were worth $353,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

