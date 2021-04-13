Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s 3rd Largest Position

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,675,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 56,337 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apple were worth $906,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 310.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,797,427,000 after acquiring an additional 44,382,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average is $124.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

