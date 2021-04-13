Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.9% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

