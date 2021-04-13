Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Apple stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.51. 4,228,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,939,445. Apple has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lowe FS increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe FS now owns 2,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

