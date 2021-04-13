Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $151.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMAT. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

AMAT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.10. 8,078,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,633,404. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.33. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

