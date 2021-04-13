Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,028,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632,688. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.