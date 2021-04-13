Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

AMAT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $135.10. 8,078,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,633,404. Applied Materials has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

