Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.10. 8,028,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,632,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

