Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,028,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632,688. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $3,534,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $2,550,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 347,310 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,401,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

