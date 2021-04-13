Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $170.00 at Craig Hallum

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $142.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $135.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,028,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632,688. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,018.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113,827 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $1,589,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.