AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Update

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,509,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AppYea stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. AppYea has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX.

