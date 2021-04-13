Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HAYW. KeyCorp started coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Apria alerts:

Shares of HAYW stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,620. Apria has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eifion Jones purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

About Apria

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.