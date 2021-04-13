Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Apria stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,620. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 over the last ninety days.

