Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAYW. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Apria alerts:

NYSE HAYW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. 14,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,620. Apria has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eifion Jones bought 6,500 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

Apria Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.