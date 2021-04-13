Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.
HAYW has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.
Shares of HAYW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,620. Apria has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $17.98.
About Apria
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
