Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HAYW. Bank of America began coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Apria stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,620. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares in the company, valued at $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

