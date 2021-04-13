Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HAYW. Bank of America began coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.
Apria stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,620. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.
About Apria
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.