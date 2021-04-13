APY.Finance Price Hits $1.65 on Major Exchanges (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. APY.Finance has a market cap of $44.01 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00064920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.81 or 0.00263965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.07 or 0.00674224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,971.58 or 0.99646917 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $579.87 or 0.00917586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00019726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

