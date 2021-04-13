APYSwap (APYS) Price Tops $2.62 on Top Exchanges

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00004156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $19.75 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00261672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.63 or 0.00691901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,783.65 or 0.99489027 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.09 or 0.00919224 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00020655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,531,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

