Aragon (ANT) Market Cap Hits $427.22 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Aragon coin can currently be bought for about $10.79 or 0.00017116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $427.22 million and approximately $77.30 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00054423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00625233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033234 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Buying and Selling Aragon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.