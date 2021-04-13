Aragon Court Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $17.52 million and approximately $144,856.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00058314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00089647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00639166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00032248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00038785 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court (ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

