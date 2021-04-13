Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,100 shares, an increase of 2,069.8% from the March 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Shares of EMBVF stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Arca Continental has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $5.36.

Get Arca Continental alerts:

Arca Continental Company Profile

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola, flavor soft, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.