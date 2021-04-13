Arcblock Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $24.34 million and $10.91 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00057385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.46 or 0.00625519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00031897 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

