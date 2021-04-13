ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 233,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at $379,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

