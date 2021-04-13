Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 20th (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:ATSPU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 20th. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. Unit had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. Unit stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. Unit alerts:

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. Unit Company Profile

There is no company description available for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.