Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Up 483.9% in March

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 483.9% from the March 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ARRRF opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. Ardea Resources has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

