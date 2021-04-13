Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,366,000 after buying an additional 91,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

ARES opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.57%.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

