argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $263.25

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $263.25, but opened at $271.42. argenx shares last traded at $269.33, with a volume of 10,159 shares changing hands.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.29 and its 200 day moving average is $293.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). On average, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in argenx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in argenx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

