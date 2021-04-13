argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.43.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $263.25 on Tuesday. argenx has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.29 and a 200-day moving average of $293.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

