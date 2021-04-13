Argon Price Down 36.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Argon has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00069625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00259301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.86 or 0.00707787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,583.73 or 0.99817900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00022865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.18 or 0.00863712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,733,739 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

