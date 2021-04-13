Argus Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $105.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Argus from $103.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.
Shares of PAYX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.28. 1,763,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,015. Paychex has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
