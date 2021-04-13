Argus Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $105.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Argus from $103.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.28. 1,763,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,015. Paychex has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.