Arion (ARION) Market Cap Tops $158,160.22

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $158,160.22 and approximately $137.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00068990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00258857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.73 or 0.00694922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,500.62 or 0.99672306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.54 or 0.00862580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,795,114 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

