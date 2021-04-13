ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 2.5% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 87.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 64,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.73. 270,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,042,520. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12.

