ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $122.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.12. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

