ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 306.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $191.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.49.

