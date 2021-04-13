Ark Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.04 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00004044 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $331.00 million and $9.04 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012443 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000831 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,608,596 coins and its circulating supply is 128,487,699 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

