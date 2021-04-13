Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.74

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.74 and last traded at $122.76, with a volume of 4925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.84.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arkema S.A. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

