Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.37

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 36611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARKO shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

